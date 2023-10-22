‘It doesn’t mean what you think it means.’ Gen Z words that Millennials just... don’t get.

There are a lot of things I don't understand about the older generation.

Why Millennials insisted on having floppy bangs in the 2000s is one.

That generation wearing enough metal bangles on their wrists to sound for a large army is another thing that has also always perturbed me.

But what's really stuck with me isn't the questionable fashion choices they've made, but rather the things they've said.

And continue to say.

Watch: The secret to connecting with your millennial.



Video via Mamamia.

The most recent example was last week, when my millennial and Gen Z colleagues argued over what "out of pocket" means.

To youngins, this obviously means that a situation is crazy, wild or that someone is out of line and behaving inappropriately.

But to the generation who were using it first, it means an amount of money you've lost in a transaction.

A fairly simple misunderstanding right?

You guys, it wasn't. It started an all-out war.

(To be fair, it originally came about in 1908, so I don't even know what generation that was?)