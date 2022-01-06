Divorced at 40, I was terrified to start dating again. Here's how I did it.

One of the kids in my swimming class was terrified of the deep pool. I found his mother sitting poolside and asked if he’d had any traumatic experiences that might have caused it.

"No," she replied. "It’s me. I’m afraid of the water. I won’t even go in up to my knees." She’d had a near-drowning experience in her early twenties and hadn’t been in the water since. To help her son with his fear, though, she agreed to work with me on her own.

That’s how I felt entering the dating pool again after 15 years of marriage — I was too afraid to even go knee deep.

My close group of friends after divorce were all single women. They were younger than me and using Tinder most weekends.

They made it look easy and, hanging out with them, I started to wonder if I was ready to get my own feet wet. The idea of dating again after a failed relationship was scary but, after 15 years of marriage, dating had also changed. I hadn’t dated much at all before marriage. I’d had two long-term boyfriends in my twenties and then married the third.

Tinder felt like launching off the high-diving board. Except it wouldn’t be a graceful streamlined entry into dating. No. I was convinced I’d be the beginner diver executing a painful and embarrassing belly-flop.

My friend Nicky showed me her Tinder profile. "Go on. Pick a few guys for me. I don’t care," she said handing me her phone.

"Seriously? Which way do I swipe again?"

My friend laughed and demonstrated, swiping her finger across a photo of a cute guy up a snow-covered mountain. A body-confident, fierce woman in her late 20s, Nicky treated dating with the attitude of an Olympic diver — jumping headfirst off the edge of a 10-metre diving board couldn’t phase her. If the water was cold and you ended with a bad score, there was always another day, another date.