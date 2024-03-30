'I have five kids and I think mums hate on child-free women because of envy.'

"No kids, not married, and 37, just a big child with no responsibility and never done anything useful, pathetic cow."

This was the comment from one angry Instagram user after they viewed a travel video from self-proclaimed 'solo traveller' Emily Hart, after she had the nerve to reveal with obvious glee that she was "never married, no kids".

The 37-year-old made the apparently shocking revelation alongside a video of her having a damn good time exploring a range of incredible US destinations.

Another viewer suggested feminism had "deluded" Hart into believing she was happy.

"Let's not glorify this please. Children are a gift from the Lord, a life without children is not 'freedom'."

"I'd rather have my kids... enjoys your cats."

"Don't go trying to glamourising lonely selfish lifestyles to the younger generations!"

"What a sad life."

She looks pretty happy to me.

Hart, who posts under the name @emilyventures has been aggressively trolled since posting the video, apparently for the crime of daring to mention that she is in fact single, and without children. While the post was viewed more than 16 million times, it was bombarded with hundreds of hurtful comments by some very angry individuals.