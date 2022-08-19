Employers share the most bizarre things they've found when Googling potential employees.

If there's one thing employers get unique insight on, it's the intricacies of a potential employees' presence online.

Do they go out a lot? Do they have a habit of pouring their emotions onto their Facebook wall for the world to see and no one to respond to? More than that, what will their online presence say about their ability to perform the job they have applied for?

According to hiring managers, the answers can be quite illuminating.

We went down a rabbit hole on Reddit as well as asking our Mamamia audience for their experiences in this field. Specifically, when an employer has looked for a potential employee's social media and background, only to find some very weird, quirky and profoundly disturbing revelations.

Ultimately, this whole thread will make you want to do a deep clean and runthrough of your own online presence.

Here's what these employers had to say.

Watch: The star signs when there's a problem at work. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The one who wanted to be a role model but hadn't cleaned up her social media.

A Reddit user said they were hiring a private tutor to work with high school students:

"I had a great conversation with a potential employee who was a young female. She stressed how much she wanted to be a role model for young girls – basically exactly what we were looking for. Then I Googled her and the first picture on her Facebook was her doing a line of cocaine."

The one you definitely don't want to hire.

"This kid, early 20s comes in for a job, seemed normal enough. Google him and he was wanted in another state for stabbing a dog to death."

The one who bagged out their future employer.

"I used to work as a bar manager in hospitality a few years back. At the time, we had received lots of applications for a new bartender role. One of the girls I interviewed I thought was perfect. So my superior and I decided to check out her socials and type her name into Google just to see what came up. And through our 'research' I saw that she had left a terrible review on our bar's Google Review page. And it was bad... saying the workers were shocking and she would never return as a patron. I would have been one of those 'shocking workers'. It kind of made things awkward, and so we decided not to go with her," one woman told Mamamia: