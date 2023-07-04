'In the over-50s dating pool, I thought I found someone special. I was wrong.'

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.



Most of the single women in their fifties that I know have given up on dating.

After navigating separation and divorce they stepped out, hopeful of finding some fun and a new connection. Largely they found men with impossible expectations around physical qualities, past experience, kids or still wanting kids and commitment-phobes of every persuasion.

But still, after avoiding dating for years; as a solo parent it just seemed too hard to navigate the logistics and I knew I had some work to do on myself to be ready to offer the best possible version of myself; I decided I was 50 and I would dip my toe back in.

Watch: The common mindsets women have towards dating when coming out of a toxic relationship or divorce. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube.

Dating apps are a minefield. That hadn't changed and like my friends I encountered profiles of ageing, somewhat desiccated men who are looking for a supermodel with 'no baggage', or ones that were still looking to have kids. There are the passive aggressive profiles and the outright aggressive ones. And of course, too many holding dead fish or other animals or posing with sedated tigers. Plus, everyone's favourite, the bathroom selfie showing the towels on the floor and the toilet seat up. No, thank you.

Then there are the ones you think, okay, I'll swipe right and occasionally you get a match and instigate a chat. Frequently there is no response, I'm sure that goes both ways. Then when there is some engagement there's the monosyllabic responses to questions or maybe the ones who want to go from zero to one hundred and get down and dirty in the first chat.