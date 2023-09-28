As a 44-year-old working mum of two active boys, I know what it means to feel tired at the end of a busy day. But as I head rapidly towards being in my mid-40s and possibly perimenopause, that feeling of general tiredness has recently felt overwhelming.

I first noticed this shift in the lead-up to Christmas 2022.

I used to enjoy getting into the festive spirit, but last year for the very first time, Christmas just felt like something else I needed to add to my never-ending 'to-do' list.

Around this time, my parents arrived from overseas, and a specialist diagnosed me with osteoarthritis. I was busy, tired and suddenly feeling sore and sorry for myself, but weirdly I found it was the small things that upset me.

Watch: Superwoman is dead. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I fretted over what to buy for dinner, making healthy lunches that my kids wouldn't complain about, and trying to schedule personal appointments into my increasingly busy schedule.

Eventually, after having a meltdown about the logistics of a family trip to Melbourne (something I would usually enjoy planning), I took myself to the GP who referred me to a psychologist.

And after chats with friends and family, I know I am not the only one to experience this 'general tiredness to exhaustion' pathway in midlife.

Lorraine Candy, podcaster and author of What’s Wrong With Me? 101 Things Midlife Women Need To Know, says that her tolerance for everyday stress dipped drastically when she was working as an editor of a glossy magazine in the UK.

"I was jittery organising a holiday, fearful of booking wrong times or dates," Candy writes for Grazia.