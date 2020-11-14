'Don’t EVER use cat emojis.' A 2020 guide to dating through emojis.

If you’re someone who's new to the dating world, firstly, welcome.

Secondly, DO NOT SEND THAT EMOJI. Okay good... that was close.

As a prevalent texter and social media enthusiast, I always thought I’d just send a smiley face [😊] so they know I’m nice and approachable. WRONG.

The brutal reality I quickly came to realise is that emojis in the dating world have a completely different meaning to what we all thought.

We all know what the classic eggplant [🍆] and smirk face [😏] represent, so I’m here to educate you on those subtle emojis that most people just glance over. Because understanding their true meaning will make a big difference to your dating experience.

Let’s begin with my downfall.

Smiley emoji 😊

What this emoji actually means: I’m trying really hard to be a nice person but I would really like it if you could stop talking about yourself and ask me a question for once. Pro tip: It’s also a good emoji to use when you want to close off a conversation but don’t want to look mean doing it.

Eyes emoji 👀

This emoji is one of my favourites and veers on the riskier side of things. It’s most commonly used when you have to ask a serious question and the emoji signals to the other person that their response could either make or break the interaction. For example, “Are you a Republican? 👀”

Wink emoji 😉

Ew. Don’t ever use this emoji. It's gross and we don’t need that kind of presumptive behaviour here. If someone under 35 sends you wink emojis, delete them from your life. You’ll thank me later.

Cute sad emoji😔 (Not to be mixed up with not-cute sad emoji😞)

This emoji has a permanent spot in my most frequently used emojis list. Mostly used to signal “I’m sad” but in the dating world this emoji is used to signal “I’m cute, give me attention”.

I love using this emoji with an “I miss u 😔” or an “I’m so tired today 😔”. I promise you, you will get results. Just please - and I cannot emphasise this enough - DO NOT use her sister emoji because she genuinely means “I’m sad, send help”.

Grandma emoji 👵

This is one of my favourite forms of rejection. Grandma emoji signals that I am tired and I am way too old and mature to keep playing these games. For example, “Sorry I’m not really in the mood to come out tonight 👵.”