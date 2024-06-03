PAULA JOYE: 'What JLo needs to do next in her pop princess redemption arc (my favourite kind).'

There’s been a Chinese whisper circling the globe that has turned into a Mexican wave.

Everyone be like: What is happening with JLo?

What. Is. Actually. Happening.

The golden, gilded, glittery cloud of JLo-ness has become a merciless meme, a TikTok takedown and a Hollywood joke.

Watch: The official trailer for JLo's documentary on Prime Video, This Is Me... Now. Post continues after video.



This year, she achieved the unthinkable and became deeply unlikeable.

How can someone so strategic and disciplined at fame allow this to happen?

To not notice that the car was headed off the cliff? To not correct at the corner??

When she decided to let the world in on her "if you know, then you know" bodega sandwich order, she officially entered her JFlop Era.

And you can graph the decline like a stripper slide down her Hustler pole.

JLo's album covers. Image: paulajoye.substack.com.