It took a misogynistic Barbie joke to see the best part of this year’s Golden Globes.

The day after a major Hollywood awards show will always deliver three things:

1. A selection of photos depicting a swarm of celebrities storming fast-food franchises after the show, still clad in their glamourous ensembles.

2. Video footage of an actor thunderously applauding and beaming after their name wasn't read off the winner's ballot, with glimmers of sadness and rejection beginning to fester behind their eyes (keep Bradley Cooper in your thoughts this year).

And 3. A joke from the opening monologue is poorly received by the famous faces in the audience, and therefore goes on to ignite a passionate online discussion.

In the case of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, it's fair to say that host Jo Koy's entire opening monologue has received more than a few scathing reviews and critiques. But it was a joke about the movie Barbie, which was nominated for multiple awards on the night, that drew the most disappointed groans.

"Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big boobies," the actor and stand-up comedian said during the show's opener. "The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet. Or what casting directors call 'character actor!'"

While it's hard to judge the exact reaction to an awards show moment unless you're in the room, thanks to the fact that editing can pull together a Frankenstein-esque sequence of celebrity facial expressions that may not be directly linked to what's happening on stage in the moment, this joke does appear to have caused a slight uproar.

Selena Gomez and Helen Mirren both appeared to place their hands over their faces as Koy quipped about Barbie, while Emma Stone was caught wrinkling her nose in what can only be described as judgement and disgust.