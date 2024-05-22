This is how you've been freshly set up to hate Jennifer Lopez.

Once upon a time Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were living out a fairytale romance.

In the early 2000s they were the celebrity IT couple we all adored. After meeting on the set of the movie Gigli they soon fell in love and we fell for it all. A gal from The Bronx and a guy who grew up on the outskirts of Boston both made it big in Hollywood and we bought into their rags-to-riches love story hook, line and sinker.

Then in 2003 the dream crumbled and they went their separate ways.

However, almost twenty years later it was clear the romance still burned bright when whispers of a romantic reconciliation started circulating in 2021. Tongues started wagging when onlookers spotted the pair on what looked to be a romantic vacation in Big Sky, Montana.

Weeks later a source told Us Weekly that Ben and Jen had "always loved each other" and that those close to the pair "won’t be surprised if they end up together." At this point it was all semantics, but the public lapped it up, clearly eager for these rumours to come true.

It was our early 2000s celebrity romance fantasy getting a second shot and we weren't going to let this one go. By mid-2021 every media outlet was sharing photos of the 2.0 couple canoodling, social media feeds were buzzing with excitement of the reconciliation and Lopez seemed to be having a lot of fun alluding to her old/new relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Image: Getty.