'Nobody celebrates quite like a 50-year-old woman who thinks she’s ageing well.'

No one celebrates herself like a 50-year-old woman who thinks she’s ageing well.

Case in point: the glorious Victoria Beckham, celebrating her Big Birthday with a “quiet party” for a few friends and family. Including, oh, you know, Tom Cruise. Salma Hayek. Eva Longoria. Every single Spice Girl. David Beckham. Okay, she’s married to him, but still, good get.

Victoria Beckham's celebration went beyond the walls of Oswald's, the private London members' club where the party was held. It played out across Instagram over a week of reposts and throwbacks, big moments and family milestones. Here I am in my Spice Girls era. Here I am as a baby fashion designer. Here I am with all my children. Here I am in Miami, in London, at my country Cotswolds home.

Watch: Victoria Beckham talks about her exxy new serum. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram.

And Victoria Beckham is doing great. Rich beyond imagining. Successful. Happy in the bosom of her people. Close to her grown-up-now family. She shows her clothes at Paris Fashion Week. Everyone wants her brand's cult eyeliner. She's in skincare now, darling. She's thin. She's lineless, beautiful. She's 50 for a new era.

None of us are Victoria Beckham. But all of us, if we're lucky enough to live so long, wrestle with what to do about Big Birthdays. Allow them to slip past, quietly, un-remarked upon, nothing to see here. Or go all out, celebrate life, mark the milestone, dance like no one's watching, surround yourself with loved ones, float the silver balloons, take a million pictures…