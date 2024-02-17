'I think I'm hallucinating.' The wildest moments from Jennifer Lopez's bonkers new movie.

There aren't many celebrities who can pull off a musical about the ups and downs of their love life, but Jennifer Lopez is no regular celebrity.

Prime Video's This is Me... Now: A Love Story reflects a story first written in pop culture's history books.

As the diva herself said, the film is "meta" in the way she pokes fun at the media speculation that's surrounded her romantic pursuits, including marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, before finally getting hitched to Ben Affleck following a broken engagement at the beginning of her career.

This movie is not about Jennifer Lopez's music career. It's not even about how she grew up in the Bronx before making it as a pop superstar. It's not about her secret to immortality either.

This movie is about love. It's about J.Lo's life goal to be in love.

"Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always... in love," she muses at the beginning of the film. My answer is always a 'Former Child' but we press on!

From the moment the film starts, there's A LOT happening.

And yes, that is seemingly a blonde Ben Affleck wearing a prosthetic nose reading the news as a conservative commentator! We see you, Benny!

Pivot from Sadfleck to Foxfleck. Image: Prime Video.