J.Lo, Jennifer Affleck and the ongoing debate about surnames.

“With love,
Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck”
They were the words that made the court of public opinion erupt. Well, it was that last word, in particular:
Affleck.
Now, I’m sure by now you know, that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged nuptials in a ceremony in Las Vegas over the weekend – 20 years since the couple called off their first engagement and went their separate ways.
And yes, it’s lovely, and the happy ending we didn’t even know we needed – but here’s the thing that’s got tongues wagging more than the quiet ceremony, or the two gowns she wore.
The fact that JLo is now JAff… Well, kinda.
Jennifer Lopez: Halftime was released on Netflix earlier this year.
In a message sent out to the subscribers of her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter, Jenny from the Block announced the couple's big news – and signed off as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez signs off in a newsletter to fans as ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2022
“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient… Love is a great
thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.” pic.twitter.com/KNXKYdgLLC