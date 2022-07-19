J.Lo, Jennifer Affleck and the ongoing debate about surnames.

As for Yvette, she and her husband decided to create a brand new surname altogether: “We wanted to make our own family and create a new story. Publicly, it was harder for him to explain the name change – especially at work and within his industry," she said.

A new shared surname was Jo’s preference too, but her husband was not keen. Instead, she hyphenated her surname as “a feminist compromise”.

For others, the answer is less clear, and still a work in progress.

Katie tells Mamamia that she “weirdly [would] like to give my partner the gift of taking his surname,” also acknowledging that if she didn’t take it on, her partner's father would be “devastated”.

“I feel SO TORN… I think, if I had to make the call now, I would keep my name and he would keep his, and we’d figure out the kid name thing if that happened in the future.”

The professional ramifications are another major consideration for many women.

Claire is a journalist, and she decided to make her maiden name her middle name, and take on her husband’s surname. This is how she is known privately, but in the professional world, she is still known solely by her maiden name.

“I am really annoyed when people get all feminist and upset at women who choose to take their husband's name. The reason for feminism is that we got the right to choose to live however the hell we want, and if that means changing a name then by all means go ahead and do it."

“After all, your maiden name is still your Daddy’s, so if you want to shout feminism, choose a name that has no patriarchal ties at all – and good luck with that!”

Have a listen to this episode of Mamamia Out Loud, all about JLo's wedding. Post continues after podcast.





Cristina is of Filipino background and decided to keep her maiden name in a professional setting; this was the compromise she landed upon with her husband.

“My last name signifies a part of my identity and my culture. We tossed around the idea of hyphenating it or combining but it just became a little troublesome. So, I decided that I loved the idea that our new little family had one last name and that we were all on the same team. I also came to realise that my culture and heritage aren’t only present in my name but in everything I am, so it made the decision a little easier.”