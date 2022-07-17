"With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck." Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially married.

Almost two decades after their first engagement ended, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married.

TMZ reported a marriage license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez in Clark County, Nevada on July 16, citing court records. Lopez is also identified on the paperwork as Jennifer Affleck.

In a newsletter confirming the news, JLo documented their day.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.

"Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognise us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Image: OnTheLo.

She said they married at the little white wedding chapel late at night, though they weren't married by Elvis (because he cost extra... and also because he was in bed).

JLo wore a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet.

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives."