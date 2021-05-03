Okay. What the heck is going on with J.Lo and Ben Affleck?

In the early 2000s, Bennifer provided us with iconic pop culture moments like the 'Jenny From The Block' music video and potentially the worst movie in existence, Gigli.

Of course, back then, we didn't know they were Bennifer 1.0, as Affleck would go on to marry Jennifer Garner. All we knew were that these two very attractive people made a very attractive couple, enjoyed a whirlwind romance and made objectively terrible movie decisions together.

The good old days.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez gives her honest opinion about Ben Affleck's back tattoo. Post continues below video.



Video via Bravo.

It's been 17 years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke up after 18 months together. In the years since, both have had further high-profile relationships and marriages while maintaining really bloody solid careers. And Gigli remains the worst film they've both done.

But it's 2021 now, and there's been some major movement on the Affleck and Lopez relationship timeline.

In late April, the exes were seen spending time at Lopez's Los Angeles home, as photographed by Page Six, which has obviously led to reconciliation rumours.

So, what the heck is going on?

Yep, they're 'hanging out'.

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, both currently find themselves single, after Affleck's split from Ana de Armas in January and the end of Lopez's engagement to A Rod in March.

Which naturally means there's interest in whether their recent meet ups mean there's something ~romantic~ going on between them... again.

Page Six's source said of their hangouts: "Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," but a bunch of other 'sources' have told publications the pair as just good mates.