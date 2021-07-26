Kris Jenner works hard. But in 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have worked harder.

In just the space of five months, they have delivered us the greatest redemption storyline Hollywood has ever seen. Their story feels like it's ripped from the script of classic rom-com. You can almost picture the late, great Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers getting together in a room, coming up with this narrative, and just knowing it will be both a box office hit and a cult favourite.

Bennifer getting back together is the stuff of fairytales, and it's exactly the kind of fairytale we needed in this moment in time.

We've embraced their story of two young lovers reconnecting in their 50s, with the same ferocity at which we embraced the idea of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga falling madly in love with each while filming A Star Is Born.

We needed this, and that's exactly what Affleck and Lopez were banking on.

In March, Lopez aka JLo aka Jenny From The Block broke up with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez aka A-Rod. It was a moment A-Rod marked by creating a shrine dedicated to JLo, filming said shrine and uploading it to Instagram, with Coldplay's 'Fix You' playing in the background.

It was exactly the kind of bizarre, train crash-y goodness the tabloids eat for breakfast.

And it was precisely the kind of narrative JLo has worked hard to avoid during her 30-plus years in the entertainment industry.

For over three decades, JLo has been at the top of her game. A triple threat - she's released chart topping album after chart topping album, starred in a bunch of movies (including some of the best rom-coms of the 2000s) and danced with the stamina of a 20-year-old at a nightclub, in front of packed crowds into her early 50s.

Despite three marriages and five engagements, Lopez has never been given the 'Sad Jen' narrative that Jennifer Aniston, another famous Jen in her early 50s, has had bestowed upon her.

Despite her public breakups and blended families, she's never been given the 'Britney treatment'.

She's never been told to grow up or act her age. To move aside or to age gracefully.