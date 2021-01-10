"Confusing anger for passion." The 4 subtle red flags I missed at the start of my relationship.

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realise that something was... off.

However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

When I reflect on the beginning of my relationship, I can see that I had warning signs from the very get-go. I just didn’t pay attention.

Not all red flags mean that a relationship is abusive, it can simply mean it’s unhealthy and/or toxic.

There is one particular relationship that I am now able to look back and recognise that the red flags presented themselves very early in the relationship.

For example…

I ignored the first signs of manipulation

James was my new co-worker and he began hitting on me shortly after he joined the restaurant staff.

One night I had plans and couldn’t hang out with him. He threw a fit and said that he needed to see me and simply couldn’t wait.

When I said that I couldn’t see him that evening, he coldly responded that he would pick the clothes he left at my place the following morning.

Sadness overwhelmed me, and I realised that I didn’t want to lose him. I went over to his place and he greeted me extremely reservedly until I said that I wanted things to continue and that I was sorry.

It wasn’t until much later that I looked back at that moment and realised it was the first time I let him manipulate me into having his way.

I confused anger as “passion”

It was New Year's Eve and the clock struck midnight. James and I kissed.

Shortly after, I danced with my girlfriend for a few minutes. I stopped when I saw the look of fury glaring at me from across the room.

James felt like I had abandoned him. That moment of dancing turned into him yelling at me outside of the club and when I tried to console him, he just turned away and said he couldn’t even look at me.

He said that I was the worst girlfriend and I made his blood boil.

I should have left him that night. Instead, I went home with my girlfriends, sobbed all night because I was so heartbroken, and accepted his apology the next morning.