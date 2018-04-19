friendship

The 6 things everyone's heard someone say in the last 24 hours.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
friendship

'My best friend Debbie got me through my divorce. Yesterday, I had to break up with her.'

Tara Blair Ball
Tara Blair Ball
friendship

"Nothing is off limits." Just an ode to my very best, judgement-free mum friends.

Katie Bowman
Katie Bowman
friendship

'People notice when you vanish.' The 7 toxic habits that might be ruining your friendships.

Dr Karen Phillip
Dr Karen Phillip
friendship

Two years ago, I was ghosted by my housemate. From our house.

Anonymous
Anonymous
friendship

Shannon met her best friend at six. 15 years later, she stopped answering her phone calls.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
friendship

'I tried to save a friend from a toxic relationship. It ended our friendship.'

Jessica Mendez
Jessica Mendez
friendship

"I feel so sorry for myself." My best friend slept with my guy. And sued me.

Claudia Vidor
Claudia Vidor
friendship

'She lied about having leukaemia.' 3 women on how it felt to be ghosted by a friend.

Polly Taylor
Polly Taylor
friendship

'It's been 6 months, and you never responded.' A letter to the friend I regret apologising to.

Shannon Ashley
Shannon Ashley
friendship

"Utterly soul destroying." 3 women share exactly what it felt like to lose their best friend.

Shona Hendley
Shona Hendley
friendship

The curse of shyness: What I wish people knew about the most misunderstood personality trait.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
friendship

The night Maggie, 17, said she had sex with her married high school teacher at his house.

Lisa Taddeo
Lisa Taddeo
friendship

The 27 green flags that tell you, almost immediately, that someone's a good person.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
friendship

'Moving in with my best friend became the worst thing to happen to our friendship.'

Anonymous
Anonymous
friendship

"I first met Hattie at a dinner with friends. She left me no choice but to ghost her."

Tanya Garma
Tanya Garma
friendship

"She lied about having cancer." 7 women share the worst ways their friendships ended.

Bella Fowler
Bella Fowler
friendship

Every woman has a 'Katy Perry'. But many of us will never be able to fix our friendships.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
friendship

Learning how to date after divorce? Your first marriage could hold the answers.

Jenny Kanevsky
Jenny Kanevsky
friendship

"My best friend and I were inseparable for 10 years. Then moving in together changed everything."

Natalie Slaughter
Natalie Slaughter
friendship

"Capricorns need not apply." Christine was rejected from a house because of her star sign.

Melody Teh
Melody Teh
friendship

"She slept with my husband." 18 people on the worst thing a friend did to them.

SheSaid Team
SheSaid Team
friendship

'My best friend has seen me broken, at my sickest, my ugliest, and she's still here.'

Anita Link
Anita Link
friendship

Oh. The coworker you hate might actually remind you of your annoying sibling.

Keryn Donnelly
Keryn Donnelly
friendship

'For years, Sally and I were close friends. Then I couldn't bring myself to call her.'

Anonymous
Anonymous
friendship

"Why I had to break up with my best friend of 12 years."

Paige Ahearn
Paige Ahearn
friendship

Anonymum: "My best friend dumped me after I had kids. Do I give up on her?"

Anonymous
Anonymous
friendship

Why thousands of people are sharing their stories of loneliness on Twitter.

Keryn Donnelly
Keryn Donnelly

Listen Now

new episode

00:00

Suggested Podcasts

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

Lady Startup
couples

From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019.

Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
real life

'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'

Adam Bub
Adam Bub
real life

Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
couples

From nothing to $500: 17 women share how much they spend on their partner's Christmas gift.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
friendship

The 6 things everyone's heard someone say in the last 24 hours.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
real life

Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.

Chelsea McLaughlin
Chelsea McLaughlin
real life

10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.

Mandy Nolan
Mandy Nolan
family

'I was loved and respected by my mother. Until my unplanned pregnancy.'

Tara Clarke
Tara Clarke
sex

'A doctor told me I had an STI. And immediately I knew I had to make some phone calls.'

Anonymous
Anonymous
friendship

'My best friend Debbie got me through my divorce. Yesterday, I had to break up with her.'

Tara Blair Ball
Tara Blair Ball
real life

'He blamed me.' What it's like to be a mum when your adult child hates you.

Chloe Cuthbert
Chloe Cuthbert
couples

"Nap time" has a whole new meaning: How we maintain a sex life after kids.

Laura Jackel
Laura Jackel
real life

'I asked my dad to see me after 32 years of absence. He told me he was "too tired".'

Anonymous
Anonymous
real life

Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.

Shona Hendley
Shona Hendley
family

'This year I came to the conclusion that I despise my mother.'

Anonymous
Anonymous
real life

Two in every 100 people have aphantasia, otherwise known as a 'blind imagination'.

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
family

"When 9/11 happened." 5 women on the exact moment they knew their marriage was over.

Polly Taylor
Polly Taylor
real life

"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
real life

"It went on for over 2 years." When Kirra was 43, she was cyber bullied to breaking point.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
couples

"It was my evil twin." People share the worst excuse they've been given by a cheating partner.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???