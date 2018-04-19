friendship
The 6 things everyone's heard someone say in the last 24 hours.
Jessie Stephens
friendship
'My best friend Debbie got me through my divorce. Yesterday, I had to break up with her.'
Tara Blair Ball
friendship
"Nothing is off limits." Just an ode to my very best, judgement-free mum friends.
Katie Bowman
friendship
'People notice when you vanish.' The 7 toxic habits that might be ruining your friendships.
Dr Karen Phillip
friendship
Two years ago, I was ghosted by my housemate. From our house.
Anonymous
friendship
Shannon met her best friend at six. 15 years later, she stopped answering her phone calls.
Gemma Bath
friendship
'I tried to save a friend from a toxic relationship. It ended our friendship.'
Jessica Mendez
friendship
"I feel so sorry for myself." My best friend slept with my guy. And sued me.
Claudia Vidor
friendship
'She lied about having leukaemia.' 3 women on how it felt to be ghosted by a friend.
Polly Taylor
friendship
'It's been 6 months, and you never responded.' A letter to the friend I regret apologising to.
Shannon Ashley
friendship
"Utterly soul destroying." 3 women share exactly what it felt like to lose their best friend.
Shona Hendley
friendship
The curse of shyness: What I wish people knew about the most misunderstood personality trait.
Jessie Stephens
friendship
The night Maggie, 17, said she had sex with her married high school teacher at his house.
Lisa Taddeo
friendship
The 27 green flags that tell you, almost immediately, that someone's a good person.
Jessie Stephens
friendship
'Moving in with my best friend became the worst thing to happen to our friendship.'
Anonymous
friendship
"I first met Hattie at a dinner with friends. She left me no choice but to ghost her."
Tanya Garma
friendship
"She lied about having cancer." 7 women share the worst ways their friendships ended.
Bella Fowler
friendship
Every woman has a 'Katy Perry'. But many of us will never be able to fix our friendships.
Gemma Bath
friendship
Learning how to date after divorce? Your first marriage could hold the answers.
Jenny Kanevsky
friendship
"My best friend and I were inseparable for 10 years. Then moving in together changed everything."
Natalie Slaughter
friendship
"Capricorns need not apply." Christine was rejected from a house because of her star sign.
Melody Teh
friendship
"She slept with my husband." 18 people on the worst thing a friend did to them.
SheSaid Team
friendship
'My best friend has seen me broken, at my sickest, my ugliest, and she's still here.'
Anita Link
friendship
Oh. The coworker you hate might actually remind you of your annoying sibling.
Keryn Donnelly
friendship
'For years, Sally and I were close friends. Then I couldn't bring myself to call her.'
Anonymous
friendship
"Why I had to break up with my best friend of 12 years."
Paige Ahearn
friendship
Anonymum: "My best friend dumped me after I had kids. Do I give up on her?"
Anonymous
friendship
Why thousands of people are sharing their stories of loneliness on Twitter.
Keryn Donnelly
friendship
"I've abandoned every friend I've ever had. Except the most toxic."
Joanne Penney
friendship
'When my housemate's new boyfriend moved in, I immediately knew something wasn't right.'
Abby Ellin
friendship
You definitely have a 'yoni egg' friend. Here's what that means.
Jessie Stephens
friendship
'A friend gave me a piece of advice that blew my mind, and I can't stop thinking about it...'
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
couples
From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019.
Billi Fitzsimons
real life
'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'
Adam Bub
real life
Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.
Gemma Bath
couples
From nothing to $500: 17 women share how much they spend on their partner's Christmas gift.
Jessica Wang
friendship
The 6 things everyone's heard someone say in the last 24 hours.
Jessie Stephens
real life
Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.
Chelsea McLaughlin
real life
10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.
Mandy Nolan
family
'I was loved and respected by my mother. Until my unplanned pregnancy.'
Tara Clarke
sex
'A doctor told me I had an STI. And immediately I knew I had to make some phone calls.'
Anonymous
friendship
'My best friend Debbie got me through my divorce. Yesterday, I had to break up with her.'
Tara Blair Ball
real life
'He blamed me.' What it's like to be a mum when your adult child hates you.
Chloe Cuthbert
couples
"Nap time" has a whole new meaning: How we maintain a sex life after kids.
Laura Jackel
real life
'I asked my dad to see me after 32 years of absence. He told me he was "too tired".'
Anonymous
real life
Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.
Shona Hendley
family
'This year I came to the conclusion that I despise my mother.'
Anonymous
real life
Two in every 100 people have aphantasia, otherwise known as a 'blind imagination'.
Jessie Stephens
family
"When 9/11 happened." 5 women on the exact moment they knew their marriage was over.
Polly Taylor
real life
"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.
Gemma Bath
real life
"It went on for over 2 years." When Kirra was 43, she was cyber bullied to breaking point.
Gemma Bath
couples
"It was my evil twin." People share the worst excuse they've been given by a cheating partner.
Jessica Wang
