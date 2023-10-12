There's a lot of distressing news right now. Here's how to check in on your friends.

In an era of rapidly changing news cycles and our reliance on smartphones, it can feel like awful things are constantly happening around us. This week, with reports from the Israel-Hamas war and the anxiety around Australia's upcoming Voice referendum, we are not okay.

There is so much to process outside of simply managing our day-to-day lives that it feels overwhelming. And let's not forget that this week's terror attacks come relatively shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Australia's years of wild weather events – and who can forget the global pandemic?

So how are we supposed to 'keep calm and carry on' when confronted by one shocking news story after another?

Watch: A guide to self-care literacy. Post continues below.



Video via Headspace.

I like to stay informed of world news, but for my mental health, I need distractions – whether that is regular walks in nature to listen to the sounds of the birds and the trees, chats with my kids about their world or a coffee with a friend.

But how do I best help loved ones who feel overwhelmed by the excess of bad news they see while scrolling through social media?