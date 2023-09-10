HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: I am a 'soft troll'. So are you. Don't kid yourself that it's kinder.

You're a smug narcissist who exploits your children. STFU.

Post to public space.

She's a smug narcissist who exploits her children. I wish she'd STFU.

Post to private chat.

This is how we talk to people on our phones. And how we talk about people on our phones.

One of these things is worse than the other, no question. But let's be clear. If you're the narcissist who exploits your children (my hand is up), neither of them are exactly... great.

We live in the era of the Soft Troll. Sent a bit viral by an article by Kate Rosseinsky on Stylist this week, the act of soft trolling is sharing, often along with a helpful link or screenshot, something or someone (or something by someone) that you don't like, with a group of curated mates for confirmation and dissection, usually in a group chat.

After almost two decades of social media, we all understand what a troll is, and unless we're a very specific kind of provocateur or sadist, it's not a label we aspire to. A troll is a bully. An uncaring starter of s**t. The person who says out loud the thing that will press hardest on a bruise, and encourage others to do the same. Trolls make the world a meaner, smaller, more fearful place.

But a soft troll? Just human nature, to be annoyed by annoying people and want your friends to be annoyed by them, too.

Screenshot, post. Ugh.

Screenshot, post. FFS.

Screenshot, post. I just cannot.

I do it, often.

What kind of things do I share with a soft-troll side of eye-roll? Let's see.

Smug parenting content that makes me feel like a slacker mother who has never cut sandwiches into star shapes.