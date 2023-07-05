'We're in the era of 'firing' our friends'. Here's why it needs to stop.'

I recently made a new friend. I know this isn’t exactly newsworthy but I’m in my early 30s and at this point I thought my friendship bank was full and I was surrounded by all the people nearest and dearest to me that will stay by my side until the bitter end.

It sounds all very cliche when you put it on paper but she’s a new mum, I’m a new mum and she lives downstairs so the convenience factor alone made this friendship a no brainer.

She also happens to be really great, so that’s an added bonus and a definite requisite for me when it comes to making new friends.

In tandem with this delightfully unexpected new friend, I realised that quite unconsciously there were a few friends that have dropped off my radar.

I’ve never subscribed to a ‘one in, one out’ policy when it comes to friendships but then with little fanfare, there have been a few once close allies that have moved out of the inner circle.

I’ve left unanswered texts from the friend who I used to have outrageously debaucherous nights out with in my 20s.

I’ve been coming up with excuses for the old acquaintance from school whose lifestyle just doesn’t link up with my ‘working mum’ era. And some colleagues from my high-flying TV hosting days pull further away into the night while I have become a morning person thanks to a cute little human alarm clock.

There’s been no big break up. No lengthy essay texts letting each other know that they’re not giving the other what they need from the friendship. It has been a quiet and gradual phasing out of communication.

I hate to say it, but I’ve almost been ghosting my way out of these friendships. I mean no ill-will but quite frankly, this is all I have time for.