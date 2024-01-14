'My first girls' trip was a disaster. Here's how we make it work when we all earn different wages.'

A few years ago, a group of my close friends and I planned a girls' trip.

I know what you’re thinking: “You all started fighting and now you’re not friends anymore.”

Wrong... but it was a close call.

We were in our early 20s and we were all in completely different life stages when it came to work and money.

Some of us were working full time, some of us were on a gap year and some of us were students.

Basically, we were a financial planner’s worst nightmare.

And as predicted, our trip away ended up being very… challenging.

Our generation grew up with Sex and The City (the movie) and Bridesmaids hammering home the importance of going on a girls' group trip.

What we didn’t see is any character paying for anything, navigating Flight Centre’s website over FaceTime or endless conversations starting with “where should we go for dinner?” before finally agreeing on a place only to discover it's booked out.