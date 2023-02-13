7 tips for women who want to try anal, but are afraid it might hurt.

Pain-free anal sex is not a fantastical oxymoron. It is not a fairy tale (tail?). It is real and it is awesome.

Check out these seven tips for having anal sex that doesn’t hurt and get down to the bottom of bottom fun.

1. Experiment with self-pleasure.

There is only one person who can determine if your anal experience is going to be pain-free: you.

If you are curious about exploring ass pleasure, the best way to experiment is on your own, in your own masturbatory bliss, before anybody else gets into your butt business. If you want to get a sense of what it feels like to be touched between the cheeks, reach down while you’re already enjoying strong sexual feelings. It is important to get a lay of the land, a true idea of the shape and texture of the anus. Experiencing these sensations on your own will allow you to control the speed and depth of touch and penetration.

You’ll be able to teach yourself how to relax your muscles, learn when to slow down when needed and get a sense of how far you think you can push yourself. Some homeschooling will eliminate one of the biggest sources of anal sex pain: surprise.

2. Talk about it.

After some self-exploration, the most important activity you can do to prepare for and enjoy anal sex is to talk about it – before, during and after the act itself. Some folks really love the spontaneity of sex, but bum fun really should be something that is discussed beforehand. Anal sex can only be pain-free when everybody is on the same page. Knowing that your playmate has heard and understands your needs will help you relax. This is one of the most important factors in taking pain out of the equation.