7 tips for women who want to try anal, but are afraid it might hurt.

What is the first thing you think about when someone mentions anal sex? Is it untold pleasure? Is it sensuous closeness? Is it discovering unknown intimacy? Could it even be the best orgasms you can have?
Probably not.
If you’ve never tried it, you’ve probably been told it is going to hurt. If you’ve seen it in porn, you probably think an insane acrobatic session is about to unfold. And, if you’re like most people, you probably think it's an actual pain in the butt.
How are women having sex? The juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues after video.
And this is fair enough. I’ve never been one to sugar-coat the fact that anal sex might hurt and we all need to know that. Yet, let’s remember that, despite common thoughts and porn’s obsession with stretching ass limits, there is unlimited potential with ass play. The fact that it might hurt doesn’t mean that it will – or that it has to.