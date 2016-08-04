The unsettling way porn is shaping your teenager's attitude towards sex.

Sexuality educator and documentarian, Maree Crabbe. Image: supplied.

The other issue here, Crabbe says, is given pornographic content is overwhelmingly targeted at men, there's rarely any consideration of whether it's pleasurable or even comfortable for the woman.

“We need to have a much more open conversation about female pleasure,” she said.

“Sometimes, I'm disturbed to hear, young women have no sense that sex should be something that's pleasurable for them. Sort of like it's a chore, that it's something that they need to do.”

This isn't only problematic socially and psychologically, but physically as well.

Dr Anita Elias, a specialist in sexual medicine who features in Porn Factor, says that at least half of all her female patients report sex being painful, sometimes to the point that they develop conditions that ultimately make penetrative sex impossible.

“One of the most common causes of pain is that they're not being sufficiently turned on when they're having sex, they're not having the normal level of lubrication,” she told Mamamia.

“Porn can contribute to that, in that they're doing the sorts of things that they're not enjoying, often things that their boyfriend are wanting them to do because that's what they're seeing in porn.”

That's where porn distinguishes itself from other forms of media. See, while we're able to watch a Fast and the Furious film without replicating that behaviour in our driving, we don't tend to see people having sex in real life; there's no counter reference point to let us know what's not normal behaviour.

“Young people need the support to understand that porn is not real, it's not realistic, in so many ways: the bodies, the way people relate, the depictions of pleasure and what's pleasurable, the ways that it depicts race," said Crabbe. "And not only is it not realistic, it's not healthy."

In fact, even as a form of entertainment, Crabbe believes porn can be dangerous.

“Particularly masturbating to it, because it can shape our tastes, even tastes for things that we initially might not like, that we think are a bit off," she said.

"But if we continue to consume it and associate pleasure with it, then it can start to shape our tastes in those sorts of directions.”

Anyone who's ever visited a porn-hosting site will appreciate why that notion is particularly frightening. Words like "deep throat", "whore", "slut" and "chokes" appear regularly in the titles, and even the more delicately named videos often include the woman engaging in some kind of submissive or coerced behaviour.

In fact, a recent study of the 50 most popular porn films found that 88 per cent of scenes included acts of physical aggression towards women.