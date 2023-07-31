Happy National Orgasm Day! That's right, each year the world dedicates one day to praising the power of orgasms.

Of course, it holds no candle to National Margarita Day (which we celebrate on February 24, by the way) but it is always a fun day to celebrate.

When it comes to this special day of orgasm appreciation, it's best to celebrate in bed (or in the kitchen if you're adventurous).

Rosie Rees, sexual wellness entrepreneur and the owner of Yoni Pleasure Palace, Splash Blanket and Yinn organic lubricants, tells Mamamia orgasms are important to prioritise.

"Studies have shown that women who have more orgasms experience more pleasure, joy and health benefits in their life," Rees explains. "Not only is sexual pleasure our birthright, but it’s also part of our biological makeup; we have a single glandular organ dedicated purely for pleasure (the clitoris).

"When we experience an orgasm, it floods our body with happy hormones like dopamine and oxytocin that naturally make us feel good and help to lower cortisol levels, which typically cause stress and anxiety."

There are plenty of benefits to having an orgasm and Rees tells Mamamia it can reduce blood pressure, strengthen the muscles we don't typically use, increase our libido, increase our heart health and boost our immune system.

"People with active sex lives also tend to exhibit healthy behaviours such as more frequent exercise and better dietary habits than individuals who are less sexually active," she says.