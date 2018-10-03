The Twins recap The Bachelor: We are so unspeakably angry at Nick Cummins right now. 

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.
A vast majority of this episode can be summarised as follows:
We are inundated with flashbacks that we obviously don't need because we were there. We were never anywhere else.
But SHHHH it's time for Sophie's date and Mr Badger has curled his hair in preparation.
Nick picks up Sophie in a fancy car and drives significantly over the speed limit and we just know Osher is going to pull them over if he doesn't slow down.
Top Comments
Chanel ten should have interviewed and made sure the guys and girls are genuinely there for the right reasons with no girl or boyfriends on the outside and make sure the bachelor is not meeting up with a girl they have dated before, its so unfair to the new comers
Shows chanel ten bad casting so many normal boys would've died to be the bachelor but no they had to give it to a 70s look moron and like brittany said, What a waste of time and resources, Cleary, Nick being a footie guy has plenty of choices outside the show, It shows Chanel ten did not do their homework. And how did they end up with such an ugly guy I have no idea and I think the last 3 girls dodged a bullet this guy is a commitment phobe