The Twins recap The Bachelor: We are so unspeakably angry at Nick Cummins right now. 

Finally, they arrive at a skydiving... place, and we are reminded that it is not even remotely interesting to watch other people talk about how nervous they are to do a thing we have little to no investment in.

Once they get in the plane, Mr Badger says, "Sophie was absolutely boggin' herself," and Badger, pls, that's private.

Ultimately Osher, still cranky about the speeding incident, calls off the skydiving, and now Nick and Sophie are stuck in a skydiving plane, strapped to two skydiving instructors and strictly not allowed to go skydiving.

... Cool.

The instructors awkwardly blame it on the wind but everyone heard Osher's tantrum and it's all very embarrassing.

As they land an instructor angrily mutters, "Well that was a fkn waste of everyone's time..." and we know kind sir. We know.

Hours later, after spending the day sitting on the tarmac of the skydiving centre waiting for Osher to pick them up (he confiscated the car... obviously) Sophie and Nick are transported to a comfortable seat in an unspecified location.

First on the agenda is how horrendously disappointing their day was, but once that's out of the way, Sophie decides it's time to tell Nick how she really feels.

"I'm very quickly falling head over heels for you," she says and... we don't believe you but okay.

Next is Brittany's date and this time Nick has been given an ice cream truck given it cannot accelerate to more than 30 kilometres per hour.