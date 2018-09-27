The Twins recap The Bachelor: "This is really inappropriate, Britt."

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

We’re at Cass’ house, where her family have been frantically hiding all their Honey Badger memorabilia as not to come on too strong.

“I’ll bring it out after dessert,” Cass’ mum mutters to a producer. “It’s too much all at once…”

Meanwhile, Cass is distracting Nick by introducing him to her horses, named 'Nick', 'Honey', and 'Badger' and laughs it off as a silly coincidence.

She tells him he will be meeting her mum, dad, sister, and brother who he met at her birthday last year and WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK CASS, NO.

First, it was the apparent family holiday to Queensland with Nick's brother.

Now, it's Cass' intimate birthday party which is a place you certainly do not invite a man you casually wave to at the gym sometimes.

She also drops in that her family know about 'their history', likely because Mr Badger was at their f*cking family Christmas with a present for grandma.

Listen to the latest episode of Bach Chat, right here.

When they arrive at Cass' house, one thing becomes immediately clear.

Mrs Cass loves Mr Badger and wants him to be... hers.