The uncomfortable reaction the Honey Badger had to Dasha's entrance we didn't see on TV.

In Wednesday night’s Bachelor double elimination episode, Dasha was sent packing back to Adelaide to finally hug her son Leon and live a life free from Osher’s bizarre made-up games.

But as we prepare for the final four to introduce the mustachioed rugby star to their families in tonight’s episode, Dasha has offered Mamamia a glimpse into some interesting personality traits of the Bachelor we haven’t seen on the show.

And her revelations could add substance to the swirling rumour that he ends up with… no one.

Apparently, the Honey Badger came across as “a little bit insensitive” at times, and while he was…*cough*, affectionate, Dasha doesn’t think he’s looking for an emotional connection, rather, “just some fun”.

She said the Honey Badger from her first date – the swamp fishing expedition of our greatest nightmares – was different from the man who sent her home last night.

"On the first date it was just easy, it was just flowing, and that was the reason why I was there for so long... honestly I was just looking forward to what was to come," Dasha told Mamamia.

"But as the time went by, I just kind of started seeing some sort of differences in him. He was just sort of exhausted and tired, the whole process is exhausting, dealing with so many women would be quite difficult for him... but it is very mentally draining for us, too, and I don't think he really thought about how all the girls were dealing with it."