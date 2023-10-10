HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'I need to talk about not talking about my face.'

A version of this article originally appeared in Holly Wainwright's weekly newsletter Interesting. You can sign up, here.

Are we obsessed with ageing? Or are we obsessed with not looking old?

There’s a difference.

If we're lucky enough to make it through tonight, we're ageing a little every single day. But that's not really what we mean when we talk about ageing, is it?

We mean - wrinkles. Saggy bits. Greys. Disappearing waists.

Last week Mia Freedman wrote about the load added to women's mental health by the choices available to them about ageing.

She wrote:

“Should I get Botox? When? Where? How much and how often? Filler? Needling? What about those LED facials, do they work? How can I get rid of pigmentation and all this damn sun damage? Do I need my forehead to move? What about those pesky 11’s between my eyebrows that make me look permanently angry? Is there something that can make my knees look younger? I heard Elle Macpherson did that. Do I need filler in my cheeks or will it make me look like a chipmunk? How can I get my eyelids to be less droopy? Can Botox fix that or do I need to get my eyelids chopped like Julia Morris did? What’s that thing I read about laser? What can laser do? Will it fix my wrinkly neck? Will anything?”

And Mia’s so right, it’s like she’s inside my head.