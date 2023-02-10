Salma Hayek got married in 2009. She had no idea it was her wedding day.

Salma Hayek didn't want to marry her now-husband of 15 years, François Henri-Pinault.

Yes, she loved him.

Yes, she wanted to build a life with him.

Yes, she had agreed to marry him when he proposed... eventually.

But ahead of the big day to the billionaire, doubt crept in.

So her family basically "dragged" her down the aisle.

"They just took me to the court," she recalled of the moment. "My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

"I was nervous.… I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn’t actually show up on the day or do it," she added.