"It has been difficult." 5 women who had a 'pandemic sea-change' on what it's really like.

As our realities have shifted over the past 15 months living amid a global health pandemic, so too have our priorities.

Bosses have become more lenient to the idea of employees working from home in the long term and wide-open spaces have become more sought after thanks to time spent in lockdowns.

I don't know about you, but moving from the city to the seaside or the country has been a topic of conversation that's been lighting up my WhatsApp conversations for months now. And I am not alone.

New research shows Australian families have been taking part in an exodus. Four in 10 families are either considering relocating or have already moved away from metro centres.

The 2021 Real Home Shift study found cost of living was one of the strongest motivators, followed by the desire for a more relaxing lifestyle, with Queensland the most popular destination.

As Chris Leishman, Professor of Property and Housing Economics at the University of South Australia, explains, the desire was always there, COVID-19 simply sped up a lot of Australians' timelines.

"What we are seeing in this survey is very clear support for the emergence of lifestyle-driven relocation decisions. Such choices were beginning to emerge before the pandemic, but living through COVID-19 seems to have strongly energised a growing cohort of Australians who highly value some of the attributes offered by living in regional locations."

For those still in the 'considering it' category, we've got you covered. Here are some of the pros and cons of making that sea or tree change from five women who've already taken the plunge.

Tamara.

We moved to Gerringong - 1.5 hours drive south from Sydney on the South Coast - to purchase a house near the beach. That was always the long-term goal, but early in the pandemic we realised it was going to be viable sooner than we'd thought, with the opportunity to work remotely. We were lucky in that we bought the house before the 'covid boom' so property prices were still really affordable in the area. We snapped up the 'worst house on the best street', with an intent to fix it up slowly.

We've been fortunate enough to meet a lot of like-minded couples and young families who did a similar thing to us. But I didn't anticipate the sense of grief or mourning for my 'old life' that I felt in the initial few months I moved here. Now I don't feel that way anymore; I absolutely love living in a coastal town and the lifestyle change that's come with that. But you do have to be prepared for the sacrifices you're making - they're mostly sacrifices of convenience (like having your favourite stores or cafes, or your family and friends close... even things like finding a new doctor and dentist).