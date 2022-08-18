"How f**king dare you." The 5 celebrities who flat out refuse to work with Tom Cruise.

2022 has seen a new Beyoncé album, two newborn Kardashian babies and the resurgence of... Tom Cruise's acting career.
That's right, Cruise is back after starring in Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year. According to reports, the film made $1.3 billion at the box office.
It's clear that despite decades of questionable behaviour on Cruise's part, the actor has gotten himself back in Hollywood's good books.
Watch: Top Gun: Maverick, the official trailer.
However, despite a boost in his public reputation, there are some celebrities who have made it clear they have no intention to support, or work with, Cruise.
Below, is a list of five A-listers who reportedly refuse to work with Tom Cruise.