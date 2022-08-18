"How f**king dare you." The 5 celebrities who flat out refuse to work with Tom Cruise.

In 2005, actor Brooke Shields opened up about needing antidepressants to help with postpartum depression. For some reason, Cruise disapproved and told Access Hollywood in 2005: "When someone says [medication] has helped them, it is to cope, it didn't cure anything. There is no science. There is nothing that can cure them whatsoever."

The Top Gun actor went on to label Shields as "irresponsible," adding: "I care about Brooke Shields because I think she is an incredibly talented woman, (but) look at where has her career gone."

As you can imagine, Shields wasn't too happy with his comments, and told People later that year, "Tom should stick to saving the world from aliens and let women who are experiencing postpartum depression decide what treatment options are best for them."

Her comments were in direct reference to the Church of Scientology's alleged belief in aliens.

The pair are yet to star in a film together, and even 17 years on, it's looking like that will never happen.

John Travolta

Image: Getty.

Despite both being devout believers in Scientology, rumours have been circulating for years that Grease actor John Travolta is not all that fond of his religious comrade, Mr Cruise.

In 2018, the allegations were confirmed when a former member of the church, Brendan Tighe, told New Idea that Travolta was madly jealous of Cruise.

The reason why? According to the publication, Cruise's position in the Church of Scientology was of higher ranking and he was reportedly one of the few people in their religion who had direct access to the Scientology chief, David Miscavige.