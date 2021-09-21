37 women on what being over 50 really looks like.

You’ve likely seen those red carpet photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival.

Blessed with great genetics, natural beauty and plenty of money to buy whatever she needs, JLo is held-up by some as what 50-something women should look like in 2021.

While many find her inspiring, others find her flawlessness challenging. Why should women look a certain way at any age? There are many ways to be 21, as there are many ways to be 50.

After a post by Mamamia Outlouder Char Jose De Rosa took on a life of its own last week, 37 women told Mamamia what being 50(ish) looks and feels like for them.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Marina.

"I’m 51 years old and this photo was taken in April this year. To me, 51 means accepting who you are and accepting your faults because we all have them. My children are grown up, I’m a grandma for the first time to a beautiful baby girl, and I have a kind and loving partner. I’m trying not to eat too many treats because I love to bake, but otherwise I’m happy."

Image: Supplied.