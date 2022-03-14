The Twins recap Married at First Sight: In defence of Liv.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

It's the morning after the Commitment Ceremony and holy John Aiken.

Remember when Carolina and Daniel casually walked in late as though it was fine and not the television bombshell of the decade.

And then John Aiken had to yell for ORDER and demand that the audio team attach their microphones before they started sharing the gossip.

And then Alessandra had to ask whether this usually happens on the show, and everyone was like... ummm kinda yeah but not like this, specifically.

There's always a cheating scandal, we just usually get more of it on camera xxx

And then all the other contestants stormed out in protest, and John had to shout that Carolina and Daniel couldn't re-join the experiment because of their 'unhealthy dynamic,' despite *gestures broadly at every other couple*.

That was wild.

But now we're here. At home stays week, with just four remaining couples, none of whom should be (legally) allowed to know where their spouse lives.

We also, however, have a Sam and an Al. They're not participating in home stays week, ever since Sam yelled on national television that she wanted to abandon her young son Al, and Al was shocked. For the third week in a row.

Given that there is a child involved, John Aiken has decided to introduce a new, entirely arbitrary rule, whereby Sam and Al have 24 hours to decide whether to stay in the experiment, i.e. whether mum abandons baby.