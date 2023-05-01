‘Gone too soon.’ Australia remembers MasterChef’s Jock Zonfrillo.

Four years after he burst onto Aussie screens as MasterChef’s heart-throb, Jock Zonfrillo is being remembered as “a great man with a big heart” following his sudden and unexpected death.
The judge of the Channel 10 cooking show passed away on Sunday with his family announcing the loss of their “irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend” on Instagram on Monday.
“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” their statement read.