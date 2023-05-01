‘Gone too soon.’ Australia remembers MasterChef’s Jock Zonfrillo.

The devastating announcement came just hours before the next season of MasterChef was set to premiere.

Network 10 have now stated that

From a troubled start to international fame

While Jock – who was born as Barry – has helmed one of Australia’s best-loved shows since 2020, the 46-year-old Scotsman has had a long road to success.

Born in Glasgow in the 1980s, Jock worked as a part-time dishwasher in his early teens before falling into a life of drugs and becoming a heroin addict by the time he was 17.

After losing his job at a Michelin star restaurant in England, he was left broke, homeless, and begging for work in London.

Of all people, it was Marco Pierre White who saved his life and offered him a job.

“He saw something of me in him or him in me,” Jock told GoodFood in 2018. “But I went in there completely naked. Stripped of everything. I was a drug addict, and I had no expectations of my abilities as a cook. I was lost. I mean, really completely f**ked up.”

When Pierre White then discovered the still-homeless Jock was sneaking into the staff change rooms to sleep under towels, the world-famous chef again stepped in to help.

“He arranged a youth hostel for me to stay in and lent me money that was to be paid back out of my wages,” Jock told The Advertiser. “The sums up Marco – generous beyond measure.”

Jock became a household name when he was selected as a MasterChef judge in 2020. Image: 10 Play.