We know that Jock Zonfrillo died suddenly. But here's what we do not know.

On May 1, 46-year-old Jock Zonfrillo was found dead at an address on Lygon Street in Melbourne.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said police were responding to a welfare check. When they arrived at the hotel in Carlton, the man was deceased.

We know the death is not being treated as suspicious.

That statement is not code for anything. It simply means that police are sure, beyond reasonable doubt, that no crime occurred.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Again, this statement is not code for anything. It means that in the coming days, officers will work to establish a cause of death.

The family announced the sudden death on Monday afternoon with the following statement:

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words.

"For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

"We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend."

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife, Lauren Fried, and four children; two teenage girls, a five-year-old son, and a two-year-old daughter.

