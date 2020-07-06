"My parents were taken away for a little bit." Everything we know about MasterChef's Reynold.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

With the new and revamped MasterChef back on our screens, the country is not only falling in love with a whole new set of judges, but we’re also getting reacquainted with familiar faces.

From Hayden Quinn to Poh Ling Yeow, faces we recognise from the ‘glory days’ of the cooking show have been back battling it out in the kitchen.

One of the returning all-stars, Reynold Poernomo, we met all the way back in 2015 when he was just 20 years old.

And now, he's reached the top five in the competition.

Even in the promos for Reynold’s original season back in May 2015, he was being pegged as the “King of Dessert,” a title he would go on to hold throughout the season.

“Best dessert I’ve seen in six years,” former judge Matt Preston told Reynold in his original audition. Preston even went so far as pulling Reynold’s mum into the audition room to show off the plate they’d licked clean after tasting Reynold’s first-ever dish on the program.

Both Reynold and his mum were brought to tears when he was handed a top 24 apron.

Born in Indonesia, the now 26-year-old came to Australia when he was just four. His parents owned seven popular restaurants in Indonesia but left the country because of unrest.

On an episode of MasterChef in May, the closely guarded 26-year-old opened up about the family’s move to Australia.

Before the family moved away from Indonesia, Reynold spent most days after school at his parent’s restaurant.

“A long time ago my parents had a restaurant together. I remember going after school, and people would think that I’d be learning so much from my mum or my dad, but actually they’d be working so hard in the restaurant,” he said.

“I remember during immigration having my parents taken away for a little bit. The restaurant closed down of course, my brother was getting food for me when I was hungry,” he added through tears.