school

From Roxy Jacenko to Carrie Bickmore: 25 Aussie celebs share their awkward high school photos.

Ahh, high school. There’s simply no other time in our lives quite as awkward and/or confusing.

From bad haircuts to truly bizarre fashion choices, our high school days were full of questionable decisions that we can’t help but look back on and… cringe.

And thanks to our school photos, we always have an uncomfortable reminder of those times.

But it seems everyone goes through the same awkward stage – even our favourite Aussie celebrities. Years ago, they too were rushing down the school hallway on the way to class like the rest of us.

From Liam Hemsworth to Zoe Foster-Blake, here’s a roundup of Aussie celeb high school photos that prove we’re all the same (well, sort of).

Roxy Jacenko

 




Carrie Bickmore

Locky Gilbert

Image: MySpace.

Timm Hanly

Image: Facebook.

Ciarran Stott 

Bec Judd

Lisa Wilkinson

lisa-wilkinson
Image: Instagram/@lisa_wilkinson.

Tommy Little

 




Coronavirus. The worst thing to happen to society since my “dreadlock” phase of year 8.

Mia Freedman

mia-formal
Image: Supplied.

Zoe Foster-Blake

Zoe Foster-Blake High School Photo
Image: Instagram @zotheysay

Andy Lee

Andy Lee High School Photo
Image: Nova.
Grant Denyer

Grant Denyer High School Photo
Image: Network Ten.

Jackie O

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose High School Photo
Image: Instagram @rubyrose

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth High School Photo
Image: NBC.
Hugh Jackman





Lesson #374 & #375 from my Dad: "Always be a gentleman" and "Never, ever kiss and tell." #throwbackthursday

Amanda Keller

Amanda Keller High School Photo
Image: Network Ten.
Dami Im

Dami Im High School Photo
Image: Network Ten.

Georgia Love (and her sister)

Matty J





Happy Valentine’s Day to this stud. Puberty was good to you my love @matthewdavidjohnson

Ed Kavalee

Ed Kavalugher High School Photo
Image: Network Ten.
Tiffiny Hall


 Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess High School Photo
Image: Network Ten.
Celia Pacquola

Celia Pacquola
Image: Network Ten.

Feature Image: Facebook, Instagram @zotheysay and MySpace. 


