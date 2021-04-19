A tradie and a risk-taker: Everything we know about the MasterChef 2021 contestants.

To catch up on all our MasterChef Australia 2021 coverage and behind-the-scenes gossip, visit our MasterChef Australia hub page. For a daily dose of our reality TV and celebrity news, subscribe to The Spill newsletter.

Dust off your aprons and get ready to question everything you know about cooking, because MasterChef Australia is back.

And after a bunch of fake weddings and secret girlfriend drama, this is exactly the wholesome content we need in our lives right now.

The new season, which kicks off on Monday night, sees 24 contestants battle it out for the MasterChef title (and the sweet $250,000 prize money).

We'll also get to see favourites Poh Ling Yeow, Callum Hann and Reynold Poernomo return for a little cameo.

Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen will also be back on the judging panel. And they'll be joined by a bunch of guest judges including Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi and Heston Blumenthal.

Ahead of the premiere tonight, Channel 10 have given us a first look at some of this season's contestants.

Here's everything we know about the MasterChef Australia 2021 contestants... so far.

