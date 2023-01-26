'I wanted to help build bridges.' Meet our incredible Australians of the Year 2023.

Australia is full of some pretty incredible advocates, championing causes close to many of our hearts.

And on January 25, some of these people were recognised for their hard work, announced as the recipients for the Australian of the Year 2023.

Of course there were big shoes to fill considering the stellar lineup over the past few years, including Grace Tame, Dylan Alcott and Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr-Baumann.

But 2023 has also delivered big time.

Here's everything we know about the four Australians of the Year: Taryn Brumfitt, Professor Tom Calma, Amar Singh and Awer Mabil.

Taryn Brumfitt - Australian of the Year 2023.

Australian writer and film director Taryn Brumfitt is determined to help others love the skin they're in, convinced that people weren't born hating their own bodies.

"This is something the world has taught us. Body shaming is a universal problem and we have been bullied and shamed into thinking our bodies are the problem," she said on Wednesday night. "It is not our life's purpose to be at war with our body."

