A daughter on Celebrity MasterChef and a son in the navy: Gordon Ramsay's family in 2021.

This week, it was announced that Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay's fourth child, will appear on Celebrity MasterChef, alongside the likes of Rebecca Gibney and Patrick from Offspring to name a few.

"So excited to be invited over to Australia and compete in Celebrity MasterChef 2021!! Challenge accepted," she wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

This will be the first time we'll see one of Gordon Ramsay's kids on Australian television. So ahead of the show, here’s everything we know about the rest of the Ramsay family.

Gordon Ramsay’s wife.

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay married in 1996 and have been together since. They have five children together.

Tana Ramsay is a TV broadcaster in the UK and also owns a beauty salon in London called All About the Girl.

In May 2016, Gordon and Tana Ramsay announced on The Late, Late Show With James Corden they were pregnant with their fifth child.