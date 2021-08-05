Jock Zonfrillo's third marriage is different. He made sure of it.

Jock Zonfrillo's third marriage started differently from his others.

For one, he met his now wife, Lauren Fried, on Twitter. She had introduced herself via a direct message in October 2014 after a friend suggested the Scottish-born chef would "be perfect" for her.

Then, there was the love-at-first-sight thing. It wasn't a concept Zonfrillo had previously bought into, but when she walked into a Sydney bar for their first date a few days later, wearing a flowing dress, smiling, he knew in that moment she was "it".

But there was something else that set their beginning apart.

Honesty.

The MasterChef judge's first marriage was muddied by a heroin addiction, which he hid from his then-wife for several years.

The second buckled under the weight of that and other emotional baggage (including a recent bankruptcy and his new addictions to work and success). Writing of that time in his new memoir, Last Shot, he describes suffering a "total psychological breakdown" and clearly needing treatment, but not being able to confront that truth.

With Fried though, Zonfrillo was upfront from the beginning.

They both were. Fried, a marketing strategist and entrepreneur (also a regular panellist on ABC's advertising program Gruen), had been married twice previously, too.