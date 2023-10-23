Say hello to your new MasterChef Australia judges.

MasterChef Australia will have three new judges when it returns to our screens next year.

On Monday, Melissa Leong shared she would not be returning to the series in 2024, and of course, the series will be the first to be filmed since Jock Zonfrillo's death in April.

Instead, season four winner and Melissa's fellow judge since 2020, Andy Allen, will continue his hosting role on the show, along with runner-up of the competition's first season, Poh Ling Yeow, Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and food writer Sofia Levin.

"After an extremely difficult year in 2023, and upon reflection, the decision to return to the series is not one I took lightly," Andy said in a statement issued by Network Ten.