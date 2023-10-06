Jock Zonfrillo's wife's post is heartbreaking to the world, but to us grieving it’s yet another day.

This week the late Jock Zonfrillo's wife Lauren Fried shared their daughter Isla's first birthday on Instagram.
You would have seen the post circulating the internet. The outside world calling it “emotional”, “heartbreaking” or just plain “sad” but us in the grief world call it reality. Yet another day in this strange new normal we find ourselves in. I looked at Lauren’s post with a knowing sympathy, an aching in my chest, a pain not to be wished on my worst enemies.
I joined the grief club on August 4, 2021, and each day I’ve been dragging one foot in front of the other. Wading through the fog that comes from losing someone you love.
There is an assumption that firsts like birthdays and anniversaries are the hardest, and there is some truth to it. These dates do become another way to break up the year. A depressing version of financial quarters. Sad quarter one, two, three and four.