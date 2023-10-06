Jock Zonfrillo's wife's post is heartbreaking to the world, but to us grieving it’s yet another day.

Watch:5 Things About Grief No One Really Tells You. Story continues after audio.



Video via Mamamia.

The big days like anniversaries or birthdays are when loss is the most acknowledged. Your community takes an excursion to grief land to lovingly sit in that stagnant yet sharp space with you. But tomorrow my pain will be the exact same and everyone goes back to the land of the living. As they should, this is not theirs to carry, it's mine and mine alone and that just plain sucks.

But the hardest times are the mundane firsts. The markers of something you are tackling alone or doing again for the first time since you became a different person.

The first supermarket trip, surrounded by people walking to the pace of not grieving. Wondering how the world is still turning while yours has completely stopped. It’s almost rude to see people dining at restaurants, laughing with friends in bars while your emotions are so intense they radiate physically.

By definition grief is the loneliest plane of existence. Not only are no two grief experiences the same, but you just don’t know the feeling until you’re forced to know.

Lauren’s post to me was not “heart-breaking pain”, these descriptions are recounted as an observer, as if standing behind a glass exhibit at a museum - have a read and then move on. I found Lauren’s post honest. I recognise the complexity within the love and joy for a birthday and the intense pain of those missing it.