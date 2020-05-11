A new fiancée and a career failure: Inside the life of MasterChef's Andy Allen.

Prior to entering MasterChef season four "off the back of a dare" in 2012 , Allen worked as an apprentice electrician in Newcastle.

The then-24-year-old stayed under the radar for the first half of the season before beating the season's dessert queen, pastry chef Julia Taylor, in a finale dessert challenge.

Despite being one of the least experienced contestants of the series, Allen said that was actually his biggest strength.

"It sounds really weird but my inexperience, I think. I went in there pretty raw. With the judges, the other contestants, and the guest chefs who came in, I would just soak up as much I could from what they would show and demonstrate. That definitely helped me in the end," he told PopSugar Australia at the time.

MasterChef 2012 also kickstarted the careers of Ben Milbourne and Amina Elshafei, both of whom returned to the MasterChef kitchen in 2020. While Elshafei still has a chance, Milbourne was eliminated earlier in the season.

Life after MasterChef and becoming a chef.

Fellow judge Melissa Leong has said while MasterChef opens doors for aspiring chefs, it doesn't mean you won't have to work hard to make it.

This is true of Allen's experience, who said winning the reality show didn't equal instant success.

"After the show in 2012, I moved to Sydney to chase some opportunities and I was quite successful but then all the jobs pretty much dried up," he told the Newcastle Herald.

"Another season of MasterChef was about to start... I remember sitting in my room in Coogee and going 'Well, is this it? Am I going to go home to Newcastle and be a sparky now?'. And look, I won the thing, I was one of the very lucky people, but I still had that conversation with myself."

Eight months on from coming out of MasterChef, Allen said he still didn't really know what his food style was or what he was passionate about. It was at this point he recalled meeting the chefs and owners behind Three Blue Ducks when they were invited on his series as guests judges for an elimination challenge.