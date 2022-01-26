Dylan Alcott hated his disability. Now it's 'the best thing that ever happened to him'.

Dylan Alcott says his disability is the "best thing that ever happened" to him.

"It really is... I love my disability," the 31-year-old said as he accepted the 2022 Australian of the Year award on Tuesday.

But he didn't always feel that way.

"If I'm honest with you, I cannot tell you how much I used to hate myself," he said as he became the first person with a disability to win the award.

"I used to hate having a disability. I hated it so much. I hated being different and, you know, I didn't want to be here anymore. I really didn't."

"And, whenever I turned on the TV or the radio or the newspaper, I never saw anybody like me. And, whenever I did, it was a road safety ad where someone drink drives, has a car accident and what's the next scene? Someone like me in tears because their life was over.

"I thought to myself, 'That's not my life', but I believed that was going to be my life."

The Paralympian, Logie winner, philanthropist, media commentator and advocate now considers himself "the luckiest guy in the country".

"I'm so lucky that I had one of the best families, some of the best friends, my beautiful partner and my whole team who told me that I was worthy."

"I love the person that I am and the life I get to live."