'I'm a 55-year-old model. Here's what a shoot for jeans taught me about ageing.'

I was talking to a new friend recently about my ongoing 37-year modelling journey, and how it’s taken on this age-activism thing.

I know she meant it kindly, but it irked me when she said what a good job I was doing for women, by 'ageing gracefully'.

Graceful: whiffs of quaint 1900s top note, with a suspiciously permissive base.

It's the most chosen adjective by the Western world to signal approval of mostly woman’s choices as we traverse life after 40. Interestingly, for me as a long-time yoga teacher, it’s the go-to word to describe a yogi doing asana/yoga poses. In both instances it’s used to describe seemingly effortless physical transitions.

Image credit: Claudia Smith.

For my 50th birthday I made the pilgrimage to Rishikesh, India, the yoga capital of the world. On a day trip into the foothills of the Himalaya, we drove past straight-backed women, carrying enormous bundles of grass on their heads. They walked regally beside the road. The image of them has etched itself into my mind. They were filled with such grace. But it has me wondering - is this how we navigate our way through the ageing process, carrying our own bundles of societal expectations in our heads?