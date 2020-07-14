Perhaps second only to clogged pores, pigmentation is one of the most frequently discussed topics in Mamamia's You Beauty Facebook group.

How to get rid of pigmentation. What to do about pregnancy melasma moustaches. The best serums for treating pigmentation. Are there different types of pigmentation? Why does it look like I've had an espresso thrown in my face?

SO. MANY. QUESTIONS.

It's for this reason we asked some skin experts to give us the rundown on pigmentation, from melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, to which pigmentation treatments are good and which ones will make it worse.

So, settle in and keep scrolling for every single question you’ve ever had about your pigmentation, answered.

What is pigmentation?

Dr David Sharp, Specialist Plastic Surgeon at The Sharp Clinics says, "The word 'pigmentation' refers to any pigment, or colour, in the skin; essentially we all have varying levels of pigmentation, based on how dark or light our complexion is. The pigment that gives our skin colour is called melanin."

WATCH: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while you sleep, post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

What is hyperpigmentation?

Technically, hyperpigmentation is the term for the uneven, mottled appearance on the skin we usually refer to as 'pigmentation'.

"Hyperpigmentation is the overproduction of melanin. This results in dark spots on our face or body."

What is post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation?

"Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is commonly caused by a trauma like acne, skin infections or insect bites. Dark spots are often left behind where irritation was present."

In other words, it's the coloured spot that forms in a pimple's place once you've popped it. Fun.

Are freckles and age spots the same as pigmentation?

Short answer, yes.

"All of these are caused by over-production of melanin. Sun or age spots are often caused by UV exposure or trauma to the skin. Most of these spots are harmless, but in some cases, they can develop into skin cancer."