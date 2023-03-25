'My face represents who I am and I like it.' Why are people obsessed with Justine Bateman's wrinkles?

Writer, director and former actor Justine Bateman appeared on Channel Nine's 60 Minutes this week to talk about ageing and the public's fascination with her wrinkles.

"I'm saying, forget about your face," the 57-year-old Hollywood icon told journalist Amelia Adams.

"Instead, get at the fear that is making you think that the fact your face is wrinkled is going to cross out a bunch of opportunities for you."

When she is not advocating for older women in the public eye, Bateman is best known for her role as Mallory Keaton in hit series Family Ties, which aired for seven seasons on NBC between 1982 and 1989.

Justine Bateman as Mallory Keaton. Image: Getty.

Her role as the fashion- and boy-crazy middle child on America's most beloved '80s sitcom made Bateman a household name and in her youth she was often told how attractive she was.

"Friends of my parents would say, 'Oh, she's so pretty', but I didn’t think it was really anything to think about," Bateman said in a 2021 interview with Glamour Magazine.

"But when I started on Family Ties, I remember hearing, 'Oh, she’s so beautiful,' and I was like, Oh, okay, I guess I am. Then that became: I guess that’s how I’m considered."

Watch: Family Ties the introduction. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube.

After leaving the world of acting to become a director and an author, it was while researching her first book, Fame: The Hijacking of Reality, that Bateman discovered how weirdly invested people were in how she aged.