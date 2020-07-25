A new breakup and a pregnancy: What every couple from The Bachelor Australia is doing now.

After a dozen seasons of The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelorette Australia, it’s not exactly easy to keep up with the countless couples that have formed as a result of the show.

In fact, over the last seven years, we’ve seen engagements, marriages, babies and break-ups alike.

But which Bachelor franchise couples are still together, and what have they been up to since the show wrapped up?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich met on the very first season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013.

When Anna went on the reality show, she was working as a high-profile criminal lawyer. And Tim was working as a chiropractor.

Four years after meeting on The Bachelor, Tim and Anna announced their engagement in May 2017.

The next year, in June 2018, the couple wed in Italy, making them the first couple from The Bachelor Australia franchise to get married.